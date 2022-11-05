Aviva PLC Has $2 Million Stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.09% of Kadant worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Kadant during the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Kadant during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Kadant by 228.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 7.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 12,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $42,764.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,329 shares in the company, valued at $564,931.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,957 shares of company stock worth $333,301. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KAI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kadant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Kadant from $239.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE KAI opened at $174.61 on Friday. Kadant Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.19 and a twelve month high of $240.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $221.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.37 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 13.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.21%.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

