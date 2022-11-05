Aviva PLC Invests $1.99 Million in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,000. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Eagle Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EGBN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 8.5% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 127,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

EGBN stock opened at $46.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day moving average is $47.87. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.63%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

