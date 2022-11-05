Aviva PLC Trims Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,066 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in AES were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 32.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in AES by 9,238.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $894,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of AES by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 104,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.98.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. AES had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. AES’s payout ratio is currently -108.62%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AES. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on AES in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

