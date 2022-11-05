Aviva PLC Raises Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Saia by 49.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,648,000 after acquiring an additional 236,105 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Saia by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,089,000 after purchasing an additional 146,262 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Saia by 83.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,618,000 after purchasing an additional 122,808 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia by 76.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,157,000 after buying an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Finally, Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Saia during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,753,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Saia from $238.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Saia to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Saia from $298.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Saia in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.75.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $209.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.44. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $168.03 and a one year high of $365.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63.

In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 13,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total value of $3,335,892.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at $811,814.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 10,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.92, for a total value of $2,528,354.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,356 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 13,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total value of $3,335,892.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,814.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,647 shares of company stock worth $5,966,410 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

