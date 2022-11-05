Aviva PLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in MYR Group by 17.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in MYR Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,736,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MYR Group news, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 4,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $459,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,052 shares in the company, valued at $3,109,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 4,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $459,101.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 267 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $26,708.01. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,603.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,025 shares of company stock worth $1,567,821. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $91.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. MYR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.77 and a twelve month high of $121.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.27.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MYRG. KeyCorp raised MYR Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MYR Group from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

MYR Group Profile

(Get Rating)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.