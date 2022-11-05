86,651 Shares in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 86,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 16.9% during the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 415,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in American Vanguard by 6.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 305,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 17,636 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in American Vanguard during the first quarter worth about $2,373,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 274,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after buying an additional 129,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in American Vanguard by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other American Vanguard news, CEO Eric G. Wintemute purchased 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $49,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,934 shares in the company, valued at $20,461,746. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Vanguard news, insider Peter Eilers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,278.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric G. Wintemute bought 2,625 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,461,746. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Vanguard Trading Up 0.9 %

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Vanguard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

AVD stock opened at $23.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $720.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.72. American Vanguard Co. has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $25.99.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $148.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.50 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 4.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Vanguard Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

American Vanguard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

