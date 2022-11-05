Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,433 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,842 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Calix worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 865.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Calix during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 34.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on Calix in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Calix from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $68.42 on Friday. Calix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.59 and a 12-month high of $80.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.37 and a beta of 1.70.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $236.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.25 million. Calix had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $353,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Calix news, Director Kathleen M. Crusco sold 24,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $1,769,924.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,953.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $353,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,735 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

