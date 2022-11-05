Aviva PLC Sells 1,930 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.07% of Mueller Industries worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 376.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MLI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Mueller Industries in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE MLI opened at $62.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.17. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.42 and a 52 week high of $70.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $67,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,452.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

