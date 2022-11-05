Aviva PLC Takes $1.96 Million Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 15.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AXS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AXIS Capital from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

AXS stock opened at $54.80 on Friday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $48.32 and a 1-year high of $61.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 12.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 42.16%.

AXIS Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.