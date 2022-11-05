Aviva PLC Has $1.97 Million Stake in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,095 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in National Presto Industries by 1,639.1% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in National Presto Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in National Presto Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in National Presto Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised National Presto Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

NPK stock opened at $69.81 on Friday. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.99 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.91.

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

