Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,155 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSO. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the second quarter valued at $411,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,226,000 after buying an additional 40,466 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Watsco by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Watsco by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco stock opened at $261.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.68 and a 12-month high of $318.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.40%.

WSO has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Watsco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

