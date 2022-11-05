Aviva PLC Purchases 13,953 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 194.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,120 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,953 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.06% of Perficient worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Perficient by 846.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Perficient by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the second quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $65.17 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $153.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.46 and a 200-day moving average of $85.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). Perficient had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $222.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Perficient from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Perficient from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Perficient from $131.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Perficient from $109.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.63.

Insider Activity at Perficient

In other news, Director Romil Bahl bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,801.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

