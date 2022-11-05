Aviva PLC Grows Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 139.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 445,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,146,000 after purchasing an additional 259,359 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth $10,404,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 539,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 115,602 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at $7,053,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 12,754.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 70,020 shares in the last quarter.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $93.22 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.18 and a fifty-two week high of $122.62. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.12.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

