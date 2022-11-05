Aviva PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 361.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Littelfuse by 91.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Littelfuse by 3.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Littelfuse in the first quarter valued at about $1,564,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the first quarter worth about $224,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LFUS. Cowen cut shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.75.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

LFUS opened at $212.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.22. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.19 and a 1-year high of $334.84.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.23. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $618.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.07%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Stories

