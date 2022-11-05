Aviva PLC Acquires 61,563 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 145,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,563 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LQDT. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,114,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,198,000 after purchasing an additional 250,654 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 618,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after acquiring an additional 50,406 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $623,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $568,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 18.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 23,636 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Liquidity Services

In other Liquidity Services news, Director George H. Ellis sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $76,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,862.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director George H. Ellis sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $76,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,862.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark A. Shaffer sold 16,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total value of $326,805.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,771.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,525 shares of company stock valued at $2,599,660 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Price Performance

Shares of LQDT stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.21. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $28.73. The firm has a market cap of $611.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $69.87 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 20.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LQDT. TheStreet raised Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

