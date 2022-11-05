JMP Securities Lowers Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $63.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.31.

VRNS opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $65.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.17.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $41,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,264.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 616.3% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,304,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,574 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,523,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,068,000 after purchasing an additional 987,362 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 2,016.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 956,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,375,000 after purchasing an additional 911,611 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,533,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,964,000 after purchasing an additional 501,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,468,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,902,000 after purchasing an additional 360,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

