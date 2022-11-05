TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of FB Financial worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBK. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in FB Financial by 32.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in FB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in FB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens raised their price target on FB Financial to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on FB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

FB Financial Stock Performance

FBK opened at $42.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.35. FB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $36.09 and a 52-week high of $48.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.02.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James W. Ayers purchased 53,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,977,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,704,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,760,914.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

(Get Rating)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.