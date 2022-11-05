TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.5% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $378.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $429.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $485.40. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.63 and a 12 month high of $784.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $680.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 215.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

