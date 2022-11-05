TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYCR. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paycor HCM during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 395.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Paycor HCM by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the first quarter valued at $126,000. 30.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

PYCR opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -47.30 and a beta of 0.39. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $36.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $110.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

In other news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $47,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,834 shares in the company, valued at $821,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $135,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $47,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Paycor HCM from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.08.

About Paycor HCM

(Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

Further Reading

