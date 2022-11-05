TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,594 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,594 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Arvinas worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,133,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the first quarter worth about $18,193,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 83.0% in the first quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 491,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,067,000 after buying an additional 222,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Arvinas by 22.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 776,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,263,000 after buying an additional 143,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Arvinas by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 413,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,797,000 after buying an additional 126,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARVN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Arvinas from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays started coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Arvinas from $103.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.80.

Arvinas Trading Down 7.1 %

ARVN opened at $45.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.89. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $97.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.88.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $31.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 255.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 469.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arvinas

In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total transaction of $86,789.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,544.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

