TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616,256 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 36,117 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 36.8% in the second quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 34,350 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

HBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

HBM opened at $5.06 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.78.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $415.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.51 million. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.008 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.90%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

