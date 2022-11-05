44,015 Shares in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Stevanato Group by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Stevanato Group during the second quarter valued at $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stevanato Group during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Stevanato Group during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Stevanato Group by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STVN opened at €14.14 ($14.14) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is €17.39 and its 200 day moving average is €16.58. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 52 week low of €13.35 ($13.35) and a 52 week high of €25.53 ($25.53).

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported €0.13 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of €0.12 ($0.12) by €0.01 ($0.01). The business had revenue of €234.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €228.53 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stevanato Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

