Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Stock Position Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 211,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,916 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hyliion were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 550.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,932,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481,276 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 828,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 20,236 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Hyliion by 50.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hyliion by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Hyliion by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 305,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 131,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyliion alerts:

Hyliion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HYLN opened at $2.83 on Friday. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $9.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $491.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hyliion ( NYSE:HYLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

About Hyliion

(Get Rating)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.