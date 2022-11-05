Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,081 Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Blink Charging in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Blink Charging by 5,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Blink Charging by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLNK opened at $13.37 on Friday. Blink Charging Co. has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.45 million, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 3.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.35.

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.05). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 202.20% and a negative return on equity of 28.91%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.79 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blink Charging news, General Counsel Aviv Hillo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $184,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 105,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,729.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Aviv Hillo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $184,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 105,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,729.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Board Member Mahidhar Reddy sold 10,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $237,713.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,152,439.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,630 shares of company stock valued at $918,284 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLNK shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Blink Charging from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Blink Charging to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

