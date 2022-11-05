Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,814 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nikola were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,103,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,602,000 after purchasing an additional 342,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nikola by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,707,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,422,000 after buying an additional 139,150 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Nikola by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,551,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after buying an additional 43,769 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Nikola by 58.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,511,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after buying an additional 555,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Nikola by 42.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,252,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 375,450 shares during the period. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nikola Stock Performance

Nikola stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nikola Co. has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $14.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1710.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKLA. Wedbush dropped their target price on Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research upgraded Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.56.

Insider Activity at Nikola

In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton bought 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $17,400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 51,047,726 shares in the company, valued at $296,076,810.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton acquired 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $17,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,047,726 shares in the company, valued at $296,076,810.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at $14,877,310.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,501,120 shares of company stock valued at $5,403,451. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

