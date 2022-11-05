Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $663,000 Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of TPI Composites to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on TPI Composites from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TPI Composites from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

In other TPI Composites news, major shareholder Bam Partners Trust sold 3,963,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $31.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.77.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 77.45% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $452.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.35 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

