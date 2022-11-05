Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,995 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of RADA Electronic Industries worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 16.4% in the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 1,178,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 166,186 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter valued at about $335,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 54.4% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 462,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after buying an additional 163,094 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 87.2% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,812,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 844,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

RADA Electronic Industries stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.08. The stock has a market cap of $545.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.51 and a beta of 0.95.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The aerospace company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.06 million for the quarter. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 5.29%. Equities analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

