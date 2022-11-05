BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Stake Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in BWX Technologies by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2,464.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $56.59 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 46.29%. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

