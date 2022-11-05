Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,095 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Arcosa by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Arcosa by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Arcosa by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACA shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Arcosa from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Arcosa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Arcosa to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

NYSE:ACA opened at $60.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 0.52. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $65.80.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $603.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $131,427.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,908.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Arcosa

(Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

