Needham & Company LLC Lowers AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Price Target to $25.00

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AudioCodes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

AudioCodes Stock Performance

Shares of AUDC stock opened at $18.75 on Thursday. AudioCodes has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $37.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average is $22.01. The company has a market capitalization of $593.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AudioCodes

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). AudioCodes had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $68.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AudioCodes will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 901,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,859,000 after purchasing an additional 15,405 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,696,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,022,000 after purchasing an additional 93,806 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,408 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

