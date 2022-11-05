Insider Selling: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Sells $2,000,480.00 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Myriam Curet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 21st, Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $239.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.65 billion, a PE ratio of 63.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.22.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Barclays started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,550,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,793,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

