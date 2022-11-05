Insider Selling: Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Director Sells $2,074,813.44 in Stock

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) Director Krishna Yeshwant sold 53,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $2,074,813.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,418,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,742,934.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Krishna Yeshwant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 3rd, Krishna Yeshwant sold 49,568 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $1,625,334.72.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of VERV opened at $31.29 on Friday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $56.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.21). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VERV. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Verve Therapeutics to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Institutional Trading of Verve Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERV. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. 59.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

