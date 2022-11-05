Mizuho Raises Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target to $80.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $78.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $50.07 and a 52 week high of $86.75.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, EVP Christopher L. Howard sold 12,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $997,517.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180,835.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Christopher L. Howard sold 12,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $997,517.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180,835.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $412,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,092,359.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 153.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

