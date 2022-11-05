LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Director Sells $348,400,000.00 in Stock

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,052,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,427,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

LKQ Price Performance

LKQ opened at $51.72 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $60.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average of $51.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on LKQ in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LKQ

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 395.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in LKQ in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in LKQ in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

