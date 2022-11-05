The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.02. The consensus estimate for Estée Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.47.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 8.6 %

EL stock opened at $210.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.61. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 540.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 15.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,832,000 after acquiring an additional 22,821 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.07%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

