Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Increased by Analyst

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for H&R Block in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.56 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.45. The consensus estimate for H&R Block’s current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for H&R Block’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HRB. Barrington Research raised their price objective on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of HRB opened at $39.76 on Thursday. H&R Block has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.52 and a 200-day moving average of $38.00.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.09. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 1,509.19% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

H&R Block declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other H&R Block news, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $590,756.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at $5,719,821.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $590,756.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at $5,719,821.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $317,005.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,437.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,821 shares of company stock worth $6,287,989. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&R Block

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 33.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 0.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 33.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 0.4% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

