William Blair Comments on Eaton Co. plc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Eaton in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.82. The consensus estimate for Eaton’s current full-year earnings is $7.55 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Eaton Stock Performance

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.67.

ETN opened at $158.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.87. Eaton has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The company has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 288.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 105.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.64%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

