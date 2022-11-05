BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Director Buys $314,468.75 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) Director Mark J. Alles purchased 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.75 per share, for a total transaction of $314,468.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,008.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $82.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.17. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $97.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.40, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.34.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

