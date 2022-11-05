ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

VRAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ViewRay in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on ViewRay to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ViewRay from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ViewRay from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $4.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28. ViewRay has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $800.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.01.

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $22.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 121.25% and a negative return on equity of 72.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that ViewRay will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in ViewRay by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 296,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 18.9% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 268,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ViewRay by 14.9% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

