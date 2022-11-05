Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SLGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Silgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Silgan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Silgan from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Silgan from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Silgan Stock Performance

Shares of SLGN opened at $47.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average of $43.89. Silgan has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $518,083.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,523,191.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 3,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $185,830.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,201,875.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $518,083.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,523,191.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silgan

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 25.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,542,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,929,000 after purchasing an additional 710,654 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at $24,301,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Silgan by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,381,000 after acquiring an additional 436,243 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 1,347.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 310,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,373,000 after acquiring an additional 289,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the first quarter worth $10,571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

(Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Stories

