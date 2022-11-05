STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.28.

STOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of STORE Capital to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.50 to $32.25 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

STOR stock opened at $31.67 on Friday. STORE Capital has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $35.95. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 136.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 7.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 360.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,812 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 7.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 70,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

