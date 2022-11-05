ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.66.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $55.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZIM opened at $23.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12-month low of $22.33 and a 12-month high of $91.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average of $44.65.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.16 by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 143.68% and a net margin of 45.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 38.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $4.75 dividend. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $19.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 82.00%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is presently 36.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,387,000 after buying an additional 2,540,500 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 350.5% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,682,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,230 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,166,000 after purchasing an additional 935,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,483,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,067,000 after purchasing an additional 805,164 shares during the period. 42.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

(Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.