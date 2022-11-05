Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FANUY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fanuc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Fanuc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 25th.

Fanuc Stock Up 3.4 %

OTCMKTS FANUY opened at $13.49 on Friday. Fanuc has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $21.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.96.

About Fanuc

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

