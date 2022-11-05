SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on S shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on SentinelOne to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,315 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $87,681.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,361.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $32,251.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,315 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $87,681.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,361.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,850 shares of company stock valued at $544,480 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the second quarter worth $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 383.0% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its stake in SentinelOne by 1,881.2% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:S opened at $17.64 on Friday. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $17.19 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 0.95.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.66 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 107.95%. The business’s revenue was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

