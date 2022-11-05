Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.28.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QBR.B. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Quebecor from C$32.25 to C$31.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Quebecor Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of TSE QBR.B opened at C$26.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.70. Quebecor has a 1 year low of C$23.85 and a 1 year high of C$32.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.75.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.