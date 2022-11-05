Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.63.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Euronext from €103.70 ($103.70) to €91.50 ($91.50) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Euronext in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Euronext from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Euronext from €101.00 ($101.00) to €94.00 ($94.00) in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get Euronext alerts:

Euronext Price Performance

OTCMKTS EUXTF opened at $62.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.91. Euronext has a 52 week low of $59.15 and a 52 week high of $109.00.

About Euronext

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.