Comparing Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) and Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX)

Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) and Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Novonix and Byrna Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novonix $6.11 million 137.00 -$51.83 million N/A N/A Byrna Technologies $42.16 million 3.68 -$3.28 million ($0.48) -14.52

Byrna Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Novonix.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novonix N/A N/A N/A Byrna Technologies -25.38% -16.19% -13.70%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Novonix and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Novonix and Byrna Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novonix 0 0 0 0 N/A Byrna Technologies 0 0 3 1 3.25

Byrna Technologies has a consensus target price of $13.63, suggesting a potential upside of 95.48%. Given Byrna Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than Novonix.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Novonix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of Novonix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats Novonix on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novonix

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment and batteries, and consulting services. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The company is also involved in the investment and battery testing activities. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to Novonix Limited in July 2017. Novonix Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles. The company also offers accessories and related safety products, including the Byrna Banshee, Byrna Shield, compressed carbon dioxide canisters, sighting systems, holsters, and Byrna-branded apparels. It operates in the United States and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Security Devices International, Inc. and changed its name to Byrna Technologies Inc. in March 2020. Byrna Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

