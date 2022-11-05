GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GEAGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($42.00) to €40.00 ($40.00) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($39.00) to €37.00 ($37.00) in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Shares of GEAGY stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $40.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day moving average of $40.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

