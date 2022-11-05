The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.57.

SMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE SMG opened at $50.40 on Friday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55.

Institutional Trading of Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 36.80% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The business’s revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,159,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,495,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,546,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,095,000 after acquiring an additional 42,423 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,756,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,920,000 after acquiring an additional 578,316 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,661,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,220,000 after acquiring an additional 347,852 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,363,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,672,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.