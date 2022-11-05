Berenberg Bank Raises Piaggio & C. (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) Price Target to €3.50

Piaggio & C. (OTCMKTS:PIAGF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from €3.40 ($3.40) to €3.50 ($3.50) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Piaggio & C. Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PIAGF opened at 2.51 on Tuesday. Piaggio & C. has a fifty-two week low of 2.00 and a fifty-two week high of 3.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is 2.44.

About Piaggio & C.

Piaggio & C. SpA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes two-wheeler and commercial motor vehicles. The company provides two-wheelers, including scooters, motorcycles, and mopeds, as well as related spare parts and accessories under the Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Gilera, Derbi, and Scarabeo brands.

