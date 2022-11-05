Berenberg Bank Raises Piaggio & C. (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) Price Target to €3.50

Piaggio & C. (OTCMKTS:PIAGF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from €3.40 ($3.40) to €3.50 ($3.50) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Piaggio & C. Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS PIAGF opened at 2.51 on Tuesday. Piaggio & C. has a fifty-two week low of 2.00 and a fifty-two week high of 3.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is 2.44.
About Piaggio & C.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Piaggio & C. (PIAGF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
Receive News & Ratings for Piaggio & C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piaggio & C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.